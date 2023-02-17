Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Acquires 86,211 Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) by 159.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 140,114 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 86,211 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $1,678,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HPE. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 2nd quarter worth $121,000. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 31,869 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 5,210 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 977,657 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,712,000 after acquiring an additional 12,235 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 10,227,705 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $135,619,000 after acquiring an additional 62,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC lifted its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 795,690 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,533,000 after acquiring an additional 8,231 shares during the last quarter. 81.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Hewlett Packard Enterprise alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, EVP Phil Mottram sold 3,001 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total transaction of $49,516.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $578,259. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Tarek Robbiati sold 102,138 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $1,634,208.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $498,928. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Phil Mottram sold 3,001 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total transaction of $49,516.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,046 shares in the company, valued at $578,259. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 255,324 shares of company stock valued at $4,173,313. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Stock Performance

NYSE HPE opened at $16.46 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $21.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.94, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.79. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a twelve month low of $11.90 and a twelve month high of $17.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 29th. The technology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.62). The firm had revenue of $7.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.42 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 4.26% and a net margin of 3.05%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is 72.73%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HPE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Barclays lowered shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $11.50 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hewlett Packard Enterprise presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

(Get Rating)

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co is a global edge-to-cloud company, which engages in the provision of information technology, technology and enterprise products, solutions, and services. It operates through the following segments: Compute, High Performance Computing & Artificial Intelligence (HPC & AI), Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.