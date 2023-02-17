Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Boosts Holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) by 37.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,607 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,227 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods were worth $1,633,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 52.4% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 42,024 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $4,804,000 after buying an additional 14,456 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP grew its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 21.1% during the second quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 10,104 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $762,000 after buying an additional 1,761 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 46.6% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 34,060 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $3,565,000 after buying an additional 10,834 shares in the last quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the second quarter worth approximately $294,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 5.3% during the third quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,423 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $1,928,000 after buying an additional 926 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on DKS shares. Barclays raised their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $100.00 to $112.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods to $121.00 in a report on Friday, November 25th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $139.05.

Insiders Place Their Bets

DICK’S Sporting Goods Price Performance

In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.57, for a total value of $120,570.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,231 shares in the company, valued at $3,162,671.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.57, for a total value of $120,570.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,231 shares in the company, valued at $3,162,671.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Vladimir Rak sold 29,144 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.43, for a total transaction of $3,276,659.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 48,260 shares in the company, valued at $5,425,871.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 39,283 shares of company stock worth $4,475,632. 32.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE DKS opened at $130.01 on Friday. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $63.45 and a fifty-two week high of $138.43. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $123.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $10.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.40.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 22nd. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.36. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 9.52% and a return on equity of 52.43%. The business had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. Equities analysts expect that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 11.96 EPS for the current year.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th were paid a dividend of $0.488 per share. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 8th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.21%.

About DICK’S Sporting Goods

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retail of an extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories through a blend of associates, in-store services, and unique specialty shop-in-shops. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

