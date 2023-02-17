Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Boosts Stock Holdings in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating) by 108.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,942 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,575 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $1,668,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TDY. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 30.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,592,405 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $597,327,000 after purchasing an additional 374,384 shares in the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP purchased a new stake in Teledyne Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $140,332,000. Findlay Park Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Teledyne Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $67,821,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 328.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 236,024 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $88,534,000 after acquiring an additional 180,884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 292.8% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 213,661 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $80,146,000 after acquiring an additional 159,261 shares in the last quarter. 91.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Teledyne Technologies

In other news, SVP George C. Bobb III sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $433.12, for a total transaction of $4,331,200.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,543,428.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Sue Main sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.03, for a total transaction of $3,780,270.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 39,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,527,760.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP George C. Bobb III sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $433.12, for a total transaction of $4,331,200.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,543,428.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,269 shares of company stock valued at $13,330,367 over the last 90 days. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Teledyne Technologies Price Performance

Teledyne Technologies stock opened at $438.58 on Friday. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 52-week low of $325.00 and a 52-week high of $493.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.53, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $414.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $393.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.54 by $0.40. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 14.45% and a return on equity of 11.01%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 19.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on TDY. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a report on Monday, December 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $503.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $472.00 to $498.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Teledyne Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $445.00 to $488.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $496.33.

About Teledyne Technologies

(Get Rating)

Teledyne Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic and communication products for wireless and satellite systems. It operates through the following business segments: Instrumentation, Digital Imaging, Aerospace and Defense Electronics, and Engineered Systems. The Instrumentation segment provides monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, and electronic test and measurement equipment.

Featured Articles

