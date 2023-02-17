Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Buys 15,777 Shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) by 138.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 27,202 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,777 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Okta were worth $1,547,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in Okta in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $518,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in Okta by 49.0% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 28,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,548,000 after buying an additional 9,270 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Okta by 768.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,193,000 after buying an additional 11,680 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Okta by 74.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 108,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,840,000 after buying an additional 46,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp raised its holdings in Okta by 405.0% in the 3rd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 51,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,929,000 after buying an additional 41,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Okta alerts:

Insider Transactions at Okta

In other news, insider Ledger Susan St. sold 2,504 shares of Okta stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total transaction of $168,794.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 67,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,536,558.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Brett Tighe sold 2,643 shares of Okta stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total value of $178,164.63. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 39,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,660,807.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Ledger Susan St. sold 2,504 shares of Okta stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total value of $168,794.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 67,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,536,558.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,950 shares of company stock worth $805,573 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Okta Trading Down 4.1 %

OKTA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on shares of Okta from $100.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Okta from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Okta in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Okta from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Wedbush began coverage on shares of Okta in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $86.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.83.

NASDAQ OKTA opened at $75.27 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.02 and a beta of 1.03. Okta, Inc. has a one year low of $44.12 and a one year high of $188.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 2.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is $70.40 and its 200-day moving average is $67.75.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The company reported ($1.09) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.34) by $0.25. The company had revenue of $481.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $463.62 million. Okta had a negative return on equity of 13.61% and a negative net margin of 52.19%. Equities research analysts predict that Okta, Inc. will post -4.46 EPS for the current year.

Okta Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Okta, Inc engages in the provision of an identity management platform for enterprises. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include single sign-on, multi-factor authentication, API access management, authentication, user management, and lifecycle management.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OKTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Okta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Okta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.