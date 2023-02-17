Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Cuts Position in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC cut its stake in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,585 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 831 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $1,726,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ZBRA. Connectus Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Zebra Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $42,907,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Zebra Technologies by 60.1% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 319,503 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $93,917,000 after buying an additional 119,938 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Zebra Technologies by 61.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 307,431 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $90,369,000 after buying an additional 117,300 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Zebra Technologies by 8.5% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,495,092 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $439,482,000 after buying an additional 116,907 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Zebra Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $26,991,000. 85.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Zebra Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on ZBRA shares. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $450.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $485.00 to $445.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $300.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $380.43.

Zebra Technologies Price Performance

ZBRA stock opened at $333.44 on Friday. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $224.87 and a 1 year high of $440.64. The company has a market cap of $17.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.65 and a beta of 1.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $287.44 and a 200 day moving average of $284.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $4.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.59 by $0.16. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 30.41%. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.21 earnings per share. Zebra Technologies’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 15.8 EPS for the current year.

Zebra Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Zebra Technologies Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of automatic identification and data capture products. The firm products include mobile computers, barcode scanners, radio frequency identification devices (RFID) readers, specialty printers for barcode labeling and personal identification, real-time location systems, accessories and supplies, such as self-adhesive labels and other consumables, and software utilities and applications.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZBRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Zebra Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zebra Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.