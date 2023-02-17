Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Has $1.57 Million Position in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lowered its position in shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 29,561 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 3,675 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $1,574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of STX. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Seagate Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Seagate Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in Seagate Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Seagate Technology by 286.4% in the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 541 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Seagate Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

Seagate Technology Price Performance

NASDAQ:STX opened at $70.53 on Friday. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a one year low of $47.47 and a one year high of $112.63. The company has a market cap of $14.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.10, a P/E/G ratio of 60.82 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $59.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.44, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Seagate Technology Announces Dividend

Seagate Technology ( NASDAQ:STX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The data storage provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.05. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 6.61% and a negative return on equity of 1,031.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.28 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 22nd will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 21st. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.97%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 99.64%.

Insider Activity at Seagate Technology

In related news, EVP Jeffrey D. Nygaard sold 36,809 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.14, for a total value of $2,544,974.26. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,360 shares in the company, valued at $2,099,090.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

STX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $69.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Seagate Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.58.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

Seagate Technology Holdings Plc operates as holding company that is engaged in the development, production, and distribution of data storage products and electronic data storage solutions. Its products include hard disk drives, solid state hybrid drives, solid state drives, peripheral component interconnect express cards, serial advanced technology attachment controllers, storage subsystems and computing solutions.

