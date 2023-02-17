Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Has $1.65 Million Stake in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) by 40.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,556 shares of the online travel company’s stock after buying an additional 5,092 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $1,645,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EXPE. Sierra Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 817.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 266 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new position in shares of Expedia Group in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in Expedia Group during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in Expedia Group by 412.9% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 318 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in Expedia Group during the second quarter worth about $30,000. 89.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EXPE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research lowered Expedia Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Expedia Group from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Expedia Group from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Expedia Group from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Expedia Group from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.83.

Shares of NASDAQ EXPE opened at $111.53 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $17.41 billion, a PE ratio of 52.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $102.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.85. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.39 and a 52-week high of $213.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The online travel company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by ($0.59). The company had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. Expedia Group had a net margin of 3.02% and a return on equity of 21.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 7.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Expedia Group, Inc is an online travel company, which engages in the provision of travel products and services to leisure and corporate travelers. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, B2B and trivago. The Retail segment provides a full range of travel and advertising services to worldwide customers through a variety of consumer brands including: Expedia.com and Hotels.com.

