Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Increases Holdings in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Get Rating) by 101.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,443 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,992 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in NiSource were worth $1,699,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NI. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in shares of NiSource by 428.0% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 850 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in NiSource by 183.6% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,248 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 808 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in NiSource during the first quarter worth about $33,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in NiSource during the second quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Tobam acquired a new stake in NiSource during the third quarter worth about $60,000. 92.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NI opened at $26.88 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. NiSource Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.78 and a 12 month high of $32.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $27.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.62. The firm has a market cap of $10.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.45, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.48.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This is a positive change from NiSource’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 6th. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.94%.

Several research firms recently commented on NI. Guggenheim dropped their target price on NiSource from $32.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Credit Suisse Group raised NiSource from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on NiSource to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on NiSource to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.67.

NiSource, Inc is a holding company, which engages in energy solutions. Through its subsidiaries, it provides natural gas, electricity, and other products and services. It operates through the following segments: Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The Gas Distribution Operations segment focuses on natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers.

