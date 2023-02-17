Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Invests $1.45 Million in Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 46,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,449,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC owned approximately 0.09% of Bread Financial as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BFH. Eukles Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Bread Financial in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bread Financial in the third quarter valued at $46,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Bread Financial in the third quarter valued at $84,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Bread Financial in the third quarter valued at $116,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new position in shares of Bread Financial in the third quarter valued at $120,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.62% of the company’s stock.

Bread Financial stock opened at $41.08 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $39.31 and its 200-day moving average is $37.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.14. Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.85 and a 1 year high of $72.45. The company has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.21, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.98.

Bread Financial ( NYSE:BFH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported ($2.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.67) by $0.99. Bread Financial had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 9.69%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 10.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Bread Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.83%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BFH. Stephens upgraded shares of Bread Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Bread Financial from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Bread Financial from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Bread Financial from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Bread Financial from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.00.

Bread Financial Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of data-driven and transaction-based marketing, customer loyalty and payment solutions. Its products and services include credit cards, loan financing, processing, and servicing, marketing, data and analytics, and digital offerings. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

