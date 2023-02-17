Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Raises Stake in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL – Get Rating) by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,084 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,667 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF were worth $1,643,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 6,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 1,198 shares in the last quarter. Ford Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ford Financial Group LLC now owns 12,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after buying an additional 2,150 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 185,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,253,000 after buying an additional 26,644 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 837.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 5,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 4,792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Monterey Private Wealth Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. now owns 102,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,056,000 after buying an additional 15,243 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF Stock Performance

Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF stock opened at $47.34 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.50.

