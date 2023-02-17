Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Sells 1,616 Shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC cut its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) by 23.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,212 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,616 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $1,719,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 10,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,821,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 32,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,069,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 125.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 514 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 488.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 9,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,204,000 after purchasing an additional 8,064 shares during the period. 94.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Molina Healthcare news, EVP Marc Russo sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.17, for a total transaction of $526,755.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,513 shares in the company, valued at $5,447,700.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Marc Russo sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.17, for a total value of $526,755.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,447,700.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dale B. Wolf sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.50, for a total transaction of $848,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,259,194.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Molina Healthcare Stock Down 0.3 %

Molina Healthcare stock opened at $292.97 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $249.78 and a 12-month high of $374.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $313.21 and its 200 day moving average is $328.81. The company has a market capitalization of $16.96 billion, a PE ratio of 21.62, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.69.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.06 by $0.04. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 36.05%. The firm had revenue of $8.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 19.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MOH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $395.00 to $347.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $345.00 to $340.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Molina Healthcare from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $388.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $371.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $400.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $362.92.

Molina Healthcare Profile

(Get Rating)

Molina Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the Health Plans and Other segments. The Health Plans segment consists of health plans in 11 states and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico and includes direct delivery business. The Other segment includes the historical results of the MMIS and behavioral health subsidiaries.

Further Reading

