Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Trims Holdings in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC decreased its stake in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) by 28.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,206 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $1,685,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Agricole S A raised its position in Equinix by 7.2% in the second quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 9,821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,452,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its position in Equinix by 342.4% in the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 45,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,797,000 after purchasing an additional 35,100 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH raised its position in Equinix by 2.5% in the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 2,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,915,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Equinix by 1.5% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 76,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. raised its position in Equinix by 103.0% in the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $661,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

Equinix Trading Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ:EQIX opened at $722.19 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $699.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $652.69. The stock has a market cap of $66.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.63. Equinix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $494.89 and a 1 year high of $776.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.37.

Equinix Increases Dividend

Equinix ( NASDAQ:EQIX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.90 by ($4.51). The business had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. Equinix had a return on equity of 6.41% and a net margin of 9.84%. The company’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $6.22 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Equinix, Inc. will post 25.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be given a $3.41 dividend. This is a boost from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.10. This represents a $13.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is 162.09%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on EQIX. BNP Paribas began coverage on Equinix in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $886.00 price objective on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Equinix in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Equinix from $704.00 to $702.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Equinix from $740.00 to $755.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Equinix from $675.00 to $785.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $778.53.

Insider Activity at Equinix

In related news, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $699.90, for a total value of $1,749,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,088,130. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $699.90, for a total value of $1,749,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,088,130. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 3,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $706.72, for a total value of $2,142,775.04. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,287,060.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,697 shares of company stock valued at $11,770,596 in the last three months. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Equinix

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data center solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

