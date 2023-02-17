Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade

The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $50.00 to $58.00. The stock had previously closed at $49.92, but opened at $58.10. Trade Desk shares last traded at $60.31, with a volume of 5,539,240 shares changing hands.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on TTD. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $65.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler began coverage on Trade Desk in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Trade Desk from $100.00 to $74.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $95.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.48.

Institutional Trading of Trade Desk

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Trade Desk by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 658,879 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,601,000 after buying an additional 10,610 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Trade Desk by 5.3% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 99,982 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,188,000 after purchasing an additional 5,062 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 79,062 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,724,000 after purchasing an additional 9,145 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG grew its position in Trade Desk by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 21,341 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $895,000 after purchasing an additional 3,116 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Trade Desk by 36.9% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 63,561 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,663,000 after purchasing an additional 17,135 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.04% of the company’s stock.

Trade Desk Price Performance

About Trade Desk

The stock has a market cap of $30.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 630.76, a P/E/G ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 1.80. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.87.

The Trade Desk, Inc engages in the provision of a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.

