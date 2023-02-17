Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its stake in shares of Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,145,231 shares of the company’s stock after selling 160,265 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.86% of Trip.com Group worth $140,515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Axiom Investors LLC DE grew its holdings in Trip.com Group by 112.8% during the 3rd quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE now owns 2,599,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,993,000 after buying an additional 1,377,950 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 183,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,021,000 after buying an additional 9,965 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Trip.com Group in the 3rd quarter worth $238,000. Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd raised its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd now owns 578,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,940,000 after buying an additional 86,353 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners purchased a new position in shares of Trip.com Group in the 3rd quarter worth $315,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.13% of the company’s stock.

Trip.com Group Stock Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ:TCOM opened at $38.05 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -102.84 and a beta of 0.52. Trip.com Group Limited has a one year low of $14.29 and a one year high of $40.17. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Trip.com Group ( NASDAQ:TCOM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 14th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.10. Trip.com Group had a positive return on equity of 0.17% and a negative net margin of 8.10%. The business had revenue of $968.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $922.05 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Trip.com Group Limited will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on TCOM shares. Cowen increased their target price on Trip.com Group from $30.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. UBS Group raised Trip.com Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Trip.com Group in a research report on Monday, January 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. CLSA raised their price objective on Trip.com Group from $42.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Trip.com Group from $30.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.89.

About Trip.com Group

Trip.com Group Ltd. engages in the provision of travel-related services. It provides hotel accommodations, airline tickets, packaged tours, corporate travel management services, property management systems and advertising services. The company was founded by Jian Zhang Liang, Min Fan, Nan Peng Shen and Qi Ji in June 1999 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

