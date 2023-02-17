UBS Group AG Acquires 2,947,966 Shares of Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB)

UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB – Get Rating) by 79.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,642,533 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,947,966 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Itaú Unibanco were worth $34,342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ITUB. Pendal Group Ltd lifted its stake in Itaú Unibanco by 495.6% in the third quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 45,328,334 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $234,348,000 after buying an additional 37,718,267 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 41.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,984,762 shares of the bank’s stock worth $216,894,000 after purchasing an additional 11,129,486 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 68.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,495,903 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $126,242,000 after buying an additional 11,948,019 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in Itaú Unibanco by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 21,815,747 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $93,371,000 after buying an additional 589,954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Itaú Unibanco by 244.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 20,872,374 shares of the bank’s stock worth $119,181,000 after buying an additional 14,818,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 2.25% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Barclays raised Itaú Unibanco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $5.50 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th.

Shares of NYSE ITUB opened at $5.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.69. Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. has a 1 year low of $3.90 and a 1 year high of $6.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.07.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.003 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 1st. This is an increase from Itaú Unibanco’s previous monthly dividend of $0.00. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Itaú Unibanco’s dividend payout ratio is 5.17%.

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA provides financial products and services to individual and corporate clients in Brazil and abroad. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market and Corporation. The Retail Banking segment includes credit cards, asset management, insurance, pension plan and capitalization products, and a variety of credit products and services for individuals and small companies.

