UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) Shares Bought by ExodusPoint Capital Management LP

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Rating) by 686.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,518 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,602 shares during the quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.10% of UMB Financial worth $3,921,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UMBF. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in UMB Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of UMB Financial by 1,081.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 449 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its holdings in shares of UMB Financial by 428.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 528 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of UMB Financial by 38.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 561 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of UMB Financial by 79.1% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,026 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on UMBF. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of UMB Financial from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of UMB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of UMB Financial from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of UMB Financial from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, UMB Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.50.

In other UMB Financial news, insider Shannon Andresen Johnson sold 834 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.85, for a total transaction of $67,428.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,015,637.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other UMB Financial news, insider Robert Brian Beaird sold 447 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.30, for a total transaction of $39,917.10. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $587,326.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Shannon Andresen Johnson sold 834 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.85, for a total transaction of $67,428.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,562 shares in the company, valued at $1,015,637.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 9,133 shares of company stock worth $808,298 in the last three months. Insiders own 9.77% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:UMBF opened at $90.76 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $85.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.08. UMB Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $76.97 and a 1-year high of $103.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 0.83.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. UMB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.14%.

UMB Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of bank and asset services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Institutional Banking, and Personal Banking. The Commercial Banking segment serves the commercial lending and leasing, capital markets, and treasury management needs of the company’s mid-market businesses and governmental entities by offering various products and services.

