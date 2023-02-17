United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) Shares Acquired by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,218,365 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 175,723 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.07% of United Natural Foods worth $144,983,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of UNFI. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in United Natural Foods during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of United Natural Foods by 307.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in United Natural Foods by 28.3% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Natural Foods in the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in United Natural Foods in the 3rd quarter valued at $127,000. 85.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UNFI stock opened at $42.44 on Friday. United Natural Foods, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.90 and a twelve month high of $49.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The company has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.94 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.30.

United Natural Foods ( NYSE:UNFI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 7th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $7.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.54 billion. United Natural Foods had a return on equity of 16.02% and a net margin of 0.81%. On average, equities research analysts predict that United Natural Foods, Inc. will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Richard Eric Esper sold 5,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $199,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 30,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,151,514. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other United Natural Foods news, CAO Richard Eric Esper sold 5,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $199,500.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 30,303 shares in the company, valued at $1,151,514. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Christopher P. Testa sold 27,931 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.54, for a total value of $1,132,322.74. Following the sale, the president now owns 124,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,061,337.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 47,681 shares of company stock valued at $1,930,613. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on UNFI shares. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of United Natural Foods from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of United Natural Foods from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of United Natural Foods from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.17.

United Natural Foods, Inc engages in the distribution of natural, organic, and specialty foods and non-food products. The firm operates through the following segments: Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment is engaged in the national distribution of natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products, and providing retail services in the United States and Canada.

