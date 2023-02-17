Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) Shares Purchased by Tower Research Capital LLC TRC

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Get Rating) by 398.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,855 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,278 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Vail Resorts were worth $1,694,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 188.8% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Vail Resorts during the 2nd quarter worth about $418,000. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 117,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,666,000 after purchasing an additional 11,356 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 20,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,554,000 after purchasing an additional 2,308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $951,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 94.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MTN has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays boosted their target price on Vail Resorts from $228.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Vail Resorts from $270.00 to $292.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Vail Resorts from $246.00 to $262.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $282.43.

Vail Resorts Stock Down 1.9 %

MTN opened at $248.27 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.01 billion, a PE ratio of 29.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $250.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $237.28. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a 52 week low of $201.91 and a 52 week high of $275.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The company reported ($3.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.17) by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $279.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $246.07 million. Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 13.32%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 8.96 EPS for the current year.

Vail Resorts Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th were paid a dividend of $1.91 per share. This represents a $7.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 23rd. Vail Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 89.57%.

Insider Transactions at Vail Resorts

In related news, CFO Michael Z. Barkin sold 6,891 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.92, for a total value of $1,784,217.72. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 14,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,703,332.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

About Vail Resorts

Vail Resorts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of mountain resorts. It operates through the following segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment covers the operation of mountain resorts or ski areas, and related activities. The Lodging segment includes ownership of hotels, RockResorts, NPS concessionaire properties, condominium management, Colorado resort ground transportation operations, and mountain resort golf operations.

