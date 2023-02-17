Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Shares Sold by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,474 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 209 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $1,683,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VGT. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $84,000. AMI Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 47,612 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,829,000 after purchasing an additional 2,662 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 40.4% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 180,462 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $75,159,000 after purchasing an additional 35,906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,118,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of VGT opened at $364.99 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $339.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $339.75. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $291.61 and a fifty-two week high of $429.56.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

