Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) Shares Purchased by RFG Advisory LLC

RFG Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Get Rating) by 55.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,824 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,493 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $712,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 16,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,350,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 4,470.2% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 55,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,566,000 after buying an additional 54,537 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $278,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 10.6% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 67,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,504,000 after buying an additional 6,423 shares during the period.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

BIV stock opened at $74.78 on Friday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $71.40 and a 52-week high of $85.65. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.48.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

