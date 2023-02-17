Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Position Increased by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 815,492 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,833 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.52% of Verisk Analytics worth $139,082,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRSK. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in Verisk Analytics by 140.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 171 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in Verisk Analytics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in Verisk Analytics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in Verisk Analytics by 36.3% in the 3rd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 233 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Verisk Analytics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.89% of the company’s stock.

Verisk Analytics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:VRSK opened at $176.22 on Friday. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $156.05 and a 1 year high of $222.11. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $179.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $181.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.56 billion, a PE ratio of 27.36, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.82.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Activity at Verisk Analytics

VRSK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $227.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $215.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $170.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $220.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $196.36.

In related news, Director David B. Wright sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.88, for a total value of $731,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,775,764.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics, Inc is a data analytics provider, which engages in the provision of data analytics for customers in insurance, energy markets and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Energy & Specialized Markets, and Financial Services. The Insurance segment serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance.

