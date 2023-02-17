Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH) Shares Bought by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,767,207 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 432,847 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 6.14% of Vishay Intertechnology worth $155,970,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vishay Intertechnology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $439,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 487,398 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,685,000 after acquiring an additional 35,862 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 139.7% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,680 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 11,469 shares in the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 32.5% during the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,224 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Vishay Intertechnology by 339.5% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 97,018 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,726,000 after purchasing an additional 74,943 shares during the period. 84.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Vishay Intertechnology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

In other news, Chairman Marc Zandman sold 44,161 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.81, for a total transaction of $1,007,312.41. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 35,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $810,941.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 8.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Vishay Intertechnology stock opened at $21.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 2.07. Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.73 and a 1-year high of $24.48. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.15 and a 200-day moving average of $21.00. The company has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of 7.24 and a beta of 1.32.

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.09). Vishay Intertechnology had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 23.89%. The business had revenue of $855.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $882.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. Vishay Intertechnology’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of discrete semiconductors and passive components. It operates through the following segments: MOSFET (metal oxide semiconductor field-effect transistor), Diodes, Optoelectronic Components, Resistors, Inductors, and Capacitors. The MOSFET segment offers semiconductors which function as solid state switches to control power.

