Vishay Precision Group (NYSE:VPG) Shares Down 5.5%

Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (NYSE:VPG – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 5.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $40.33 and last traded at $40.82. Approximately 54,724 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 8% from the average daily volume of 59,275 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.18.

Vishay Precision Group Trading Up 1.8 %

The company has a market capitalization of $559.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.61 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $41.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Vishay Precision Group (NYSE:VPG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.14. Vishay Precision Group had a return on equity of 12.61% and a net margin of 9.95%. The company had revenue of $96.24 million for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share.

In related news, Director Wes Cummins bought 20,000 shares of Vishay Precision Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $40.10 per share, for a total transaction of $802,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 381,792 shares in the company, valued at $15,309,859.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 6.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Vishay Precision Group in the third quarter valued at about $307,000. Foundry Partners LLC lifted its stake in Vishay Precision Group by 1.5% during the third quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 48,720 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,442,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the period. Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Vishay Precision Group during the third quarter worth about $202,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Vishay Precision Group by 27.8% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 15,666 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 3,404 shares during the period. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in Vishay Precision Group by 27.3% during the third quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 71,838 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,126,000 after purchasing an additional 15,387 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.31% of the company’s stock.

Vishay Precision Group, Inc is a global, diversified company focused on precision measurement sensing technologies, including specialized sensors, weighing solutions, and measurement systems. Its precision measurement sensing products and solutions are designed-in by customers and address growing applications across an array of industries and markets.

