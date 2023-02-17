Volkswagen AG (OTCMKTS:VWAGY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Volkswagen AG (OTCMKTS:VWAGY – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $201.75.

A number of research firms have issued reports on VWAGY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Volkswagen from €230.00 ($247.31) to €200.00 ($215.05) in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Bank of America upgraded Volkswagen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Exane BNP Paribas cut Volkswagen from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Volkswagen from €225.00 ($241.94) to €150.00 ($161.29) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Volkswagen in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Shares of VWAGY opened at $17.86 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.00. Volkswagen has a 12-month low of $15.20 and a 12-month high of $28.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.55 billion, a PE ratio of 5.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 1.56.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $1.3469 per share. This is a positive change from Volkswagen’s previous dividend of $0.55. This represents a yield of 10.36%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 19th. Volkswagen’s payout ratio is presently 14.57%.

Volkswagen AG engages in the production and sale of passenger cars and light commercial vehicles. The firm also develops vehicles and components for the brands of the group. It operates through following segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services.

