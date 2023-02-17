Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Shares Bought by ExodusPoint Capital Management LP

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) by 1,076.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,945 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,485 shares during the quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $4,565,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Greenleaf Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,122 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Vulcan Materials by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,548 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after purchasing an additional 1,725 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP increased its stake in Vulcan Materials by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 358,899 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $56,602,000 after purchasing an additional 42,775 shares in the last quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vulcan Materials by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 11,852 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,869,000 after purchasing an additional 1,582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in Vulcan Materials by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 88,565 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $13,968,000 after purchasing an additional 1,802 shares in the last quarter. 90.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vulcan Materials Price Performance

Shares of Vulcan Materials stock opened at $185.37 on Friday. Vulcan Materials has a twelve month low of $137.54 and a twelve month high of $197.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.66, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $180.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $172.43.

Vulcan Materials Increases Dividend

Vulcan Materials ( NYSE:VMC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The construction company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 10.56%. Vulcan Materials’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Vulcan Materials will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 3rd. This is a boost from Vulcan Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Vulcan Materials’s payout ratio is currently 35.96%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Vulcan Materials news, SVP David P. Clement sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,970 shares in the company, valued at $354,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $203.00 to $199.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Citigroup raised their price target on Vulcan Materials from $194.00 to $211.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Raymond James raised their price target on Vulcan Materials from $186.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Atlantic Securities downgraded Vulcan Materials from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $201.67.

Vulcan Materials Profile

Vulcan Materials Co engages in the provision of basic materials and supply for the infrastructure and construction industries. It operates through the following business segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment produces and sells asphalt mix and ready-mixed concrete primarily in its mid-Atlantic, Georgia, Southwestern, Tennessee, and Western markets.

