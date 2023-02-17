W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) Price Target Raised to $88.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from $86.00 to $88.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on WPC. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of W. P. Carey from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Capital One Financial restated an overweight rating on shares of W. P. Carey in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of W. P. Carey from $93.00 to $86.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $86.80.

W. P. Carey Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE WPC opened at $84.11 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.27. W. P. Carey has a 52-week low of $67.76 and a 52-week high of $89.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $81.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.41. The stock has a market cap of $17.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.39 and a beta of 0.78.

W. P. Carey Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of W. P. Carey

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a $1.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $4.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.06%. This is an increase from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 142.47%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in shares of W. P. Carey in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 66.7% in the third quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 9,375.0% in the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of W. P. Carey in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of W. P. Carey in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

About W. P. Carey

W.P. Carey, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It operates through two segment: Real Estate Ownership and Investment Management. The Real Estate Ownership segment owns and invests in commercial real estate properties. The Investment Management segment structures and negotiates investments and debt placement transactions for the real estate investment trusts, and manages portfolios of real estate investments.

