Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) Shares Bought by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC grew its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 187,700 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $5,894,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WBA. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 179.9% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,910,000 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $85,511,000 after acquiring an additional 1,227,700 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC raised its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 10,678.3% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 695,954 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 689,497 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 12,930.8% in the second quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 601,630 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $22,802,000 after buying an additional 597,013 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 33.6% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,332,816 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $88,414,000 after buying an additional 587,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 88.9% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,101,847 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $34,599,000 after buying an additional 518,679 shares in the last quarter. 56.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have weighed in on WBA shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Cowen raised Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Cowen raised Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance to $40.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walgreens Boots Alliance presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.31.

Shares of WBA opened at $36.32 on Friday. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.39 and a twelve month high of $48.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $37.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.33 billion, a PE ratio of -10.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 5th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.01. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a positive return on equity of 13.57% and a negative net margin of 2.24%. The company had revenue of $33.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 16th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.29%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 15th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is presently -55.81%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare and retail pharmacy services. It operates through the following segments: United States Retail Pharmacy, International, and United States Healthcare. The US Retail Pharmacy segment includes the operation of retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty and home delivery pharmacy services, and equity method investment.

