Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) Shares Sold by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG trimmed its position in shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 412,248 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,283 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.16% of Waste Connections worth $55,707,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WCN. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 2.1% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 111,853 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,115,000 after acquiring an additional 2,340 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 5.3% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 47,451 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,446,000 after acquiring an additional 2,395 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Connections in the third quarter valued at $1,150,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 73.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 591,194 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $73,284,000 after acquiring an additional 250,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Connections in the second quarter valued at $285,000. 85.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Waste Connections Stock Performance

NYSE WCN opened at $136.36 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 52-week low of $113.50 and a 52-week high of $148.20. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $132.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $136.62. The firm has a market cap of $35.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.67.

Waste Connections Dividend Announcement

Waste Connections ( NYSE:WCN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.01. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 14.36% and a net margin of 11.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.255 per share. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.58%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on WCN shares. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Waste Connections in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Waste Connections from $154.00 to $155.00 in a report on Monday, January 30th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Waste Connections from $157.00 to $152.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Waste Connections from $150.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Waste Connections from $163.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.50.

Waste Connections Company Profile

Waste Connections, Inc engages in the provision of non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, and disposal services. It offers its services to residential, commercial, landfill and transfer stations, and industries such as office, apartments multi-family, construction and demolition, property management, retail, restaurant, and manufacturing.

Further Reading

