Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $298.33.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on WSO shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Watsco in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $280.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Watsco from $284.00 to $294.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Watsco from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th.

Get Watsco alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Watsco

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WSO. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Watsco by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,280 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $695,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in Watsco in the 1st quarter worth approximately $229,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Watsco by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,429 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,290,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new stake in Watsco in the 1st quarter worth approximately $246,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Watsco by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 19,121 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,997,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.73% of the company’s stock.

Watsco Stock Performance

Watsco Increases Dividend

WSO opened at $324.10 on Friday. Watsco has a 52-week low of $220.68 and a 52-week high of $343.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $12.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.35 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $273.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $272.60.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 17th were given a $2.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 13th. This represents a $9.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. This is a positive change from Watsco’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.20. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.61%.

About Watsco

(Get Rating)

Watsco, Inc engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating and refrigeration equipment and related parts. Its products include residential central air conditioners, gas, electric & oil furnaces, commercial air conditioning & heating equipment, and other specialized equipment and parts, including replacement compressors, evaporator coils, motors and other component parts and supplies, including thermostats, insulation material, refrigerants, ductwork, grills, registers, sheet metal, tools, copper tubing, concrete pads, tape, adhesives, and other ancillary supplies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Watsco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watsco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.