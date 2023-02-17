Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) Shares Bought by Quadrant Capital Group LLC

Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,723 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Welltower were worth $239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Welltower by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,161,238 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,566,128,000 after acquiring an additional 988,063 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in Welltower by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,564,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $550,843,000 after buying an additional 1,485,253 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Welltower by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,281,662 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $404,030,000 after buying an additional 143,331 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Welltower by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,079,972 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $500,686,000 after buying an additional 535,873 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Welltower by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,615,158 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $380,058,000 after buying an additional 82,215 shares during the period. 95.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on WELL. StockNews.com raised shares of Welltower to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Welltower from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Welltower from $100.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Welltower from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Welltower from $93.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.56.

Welltower Trading Up 3.1 %

NYSE WELL opened at $78.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 2.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $70.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.06. The company has a market capitalization of $36.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 243.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 1.07. Welltower Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.50 and a 12 month high of $99.43.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 762.52%.

Welltower Profile

Welltower, Inc engages in the provision of health care infrastructure and investment of seniors housing operators, post-acute providers, and health systems. It operates through the following segments: Seniors Housing Operating, Triple-net, and Outpatient Medical. The Seniors Housing Operating segment includes the seniors housing communities.

