Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) Receives $67.00 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGOGet Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $67.00.

A number of brokerages recently commented on WGO. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Winnebago Industries from $60.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. MKM Partners upped their price target on Winnebago Industries from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Northcoast Research downgraded Winnebago Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com raised Winnebago Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Winnebago Industries from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WGO. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of Winnebago Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Winnebago Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $264,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Winnebago Industries by 91.3% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 13,002 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $685,000 after acquiring an additional 6,207 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in Winnebago Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,283,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Winnebago Industries by 138.3% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 16,800 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $885,000 after acquiring an additional 9,750 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.63% of the company’s stock.

WGO opened at $66.53 on Tuesday. Winnebago Industries has a 1-year low of $43.05 and a 1-year high of $70.53. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 1.68.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGOGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 16th. The construction company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $952.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $898.59 million. Winnebago Industries had a return on equity of 32.66% and a net margin of 7.39%. Equities analysts forecast that Winnebago Industries will post 7.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 11th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 10th. Winnebago Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.19%.

Winnebago Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of recreational vehicles and marine products. It operates through the following business segments: Towable, Motorhome, and Marine. The Towable segment includes non-motorized vehicles that are designed to be towed by automobiles, pickup trucks, SUVs, and vans and are used as temporary living quarters for recreational travel.

