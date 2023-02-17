WINTON GROUP Ltd Acquires 6,910 Shares of Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS)

WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS – Get Rating) by 54.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,664 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,910 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Maximus were worth $1,138,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Maximus by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,169,884 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $357,050,000 after acquiring an additional 497,114 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Maximus by 169.4% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 235,241 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $14,458,000 after purchasing an additional 147,930 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Maximus by 127.4% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 225,371 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $17,138,000 after buying an additional 126,257 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Maximus by 38.8% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 377,081 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $28,261,000 after buying an additional 105,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Maximus by 49.9% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 271,090 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $16,946,000 after acquiring an additional 90,271 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.41% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MMS shares. Raymond James upped their target price on Maximus from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. TheStreet raised shares of Maximus from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th.

Maximus Stock Performance

Shares of Maximus stock opened at $84.33 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $74.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.29 and a beta of 0.71. Maximus, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.46 and a fifty-two week high of $85.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

Maximus (NYSE:MMS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The health services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.15. Maximus had a return on equity of 16.64% and a net margin of 4.03%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.12 EPS. Maximus’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Maximus, Inc. will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Maximus Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. Maximus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.25%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Ilene R. Baylinson sold 9,550 shares of Maximus stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.74, for a total transaction of $790,167.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $831,040.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Ilene R. Baylinson sold 9,550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.74, for a total value of $790,167.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,044 shares in the company, valued at $831,040.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel David Francis sold 1,800 shares of Maximus stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.92, for a total value of $127,656.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 13,658 shares in the company, valued at $968,625.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Maximus Company Profile

MAXIMUS, Inc engages in the operation of government health and human services programs, and the provision of technology solutions to government. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Services, U.S. Federal Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers business process services (BPS), appeals and assessments, and related consulting work for U.S.

Further Reading

