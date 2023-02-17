WINTON GROUP Ltd Acquires 9,355 Shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) by 156.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,323 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,355 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Centene were worth $1,192,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CNC. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Centene during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its position in Centene by 112.0% during the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Centene in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Centene by 30.1% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 592 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Centene in the second quarter worth approximately $51,000. 93.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CNC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Centene from $98.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Centene from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 16th. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $92.00 target price on shares of Centene in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. TheStreet cut shares of Centene from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Centene from $99.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Centene currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.17.

In related news, Director Theodore R. Samuels II purchased 7,000 shares of Centene stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $71.88 per share, for a total transaction of $503,160.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 11,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $856,234.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other Centene news, CFO Andrew Lynn Asher acquired 3,000 shares of Centene stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $71.89 per share, for a total transaction of $215,670.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 310,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,354,554.95. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Theodore R. Samuels II acquired 7,000 shares of Centene stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $71.88 per share, with a total value of $503,160.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 11,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $856,234.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders purchased 16,750 shares of company stock worth $1,213,605 over the last three months. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Centene stock opened at $73.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.68. Centene Co. has a 12 month low of $68.73 and a 12 month high of $98.53.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.01). Centene had a net margin of 0.83% and a return on equity of 12.98%. The company had revenue of $35.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. Centene’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Centene Co. will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Centene announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Friday, December 16th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Medicaid Managed Care segment provides health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs through Medicaid.

