WINTON GROUP Ltd Buys Shares of 8,226 Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 8,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,153,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MAR. Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Marriott International by 72.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Marriott International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marriott International in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its position in Marriott International by 240.0% during the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 39.1% in the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 267 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Marriott International alerts:

Marriott International Price Performance

MAR opened at $175.79 on Friday. Marriott International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $131.01 and a 12-month high of $195.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.51. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $161.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $157.48. The company has a market capitalization of $54.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.21, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.58.

Marriott International ( NASDAQ:MAR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $5.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.38 billion. Marriott International had a return on equity of 168.43% and a net margin of 11.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Marriott International, Inc. will post 7.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marriott International announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, November 10th that allows the company to repurchase 25,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Marriott International Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a boost from Marriott International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is 22.04%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Eric Hippeau sold 7,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.24, for a total transaction of $1,153,728.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,163,502.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 12.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MAR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Marriott International from $182.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Marriott International from $163.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial increased their price target on Marriott International from $185.00 to $205.00 in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Marriott International from $173.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $178.31.

About Marriott International

(Get Rating)

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following geography segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia Pacific, and Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA). The company was founded by J. Willard Marriott and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.