WINTON GROUP Ltd Decreases Stake in Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR)

WINTON GROUP Ltd cut its stake in Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR – Get Rating) by 25.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,502 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,528 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd owned about 0.05% of Palomar worth $1,130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Palomar by 7,440.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 377 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palomar in the 1st quarter worth $55,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Palomar by 34.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palomar in the 3rd quarter worth $129,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palomar in the 3rd quarter worth $145,000. 90.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Palomar Price Performance

NASDAQ PLMR opened at $53.38 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.30 and a beta of 0.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $49.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.38. Palomar Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.63 and a 1-year high of $95.20.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Palomar ( NASDAQ:PLMR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $83.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.32 million. Palomar had a return on equity of 17.24% and a net margin of 15.95%. Palomar’s revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Palomar Holdings, Inc. will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on PLMR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Palomar from $92.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Palomar in a research report on Monday, December 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Palomar from $72.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Barclays cut their price objective on Palomar from $102.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Palomar from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Palomar has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.83.

Palomar Profile

Palomar Holdings, Inc operates as an insurance holding company. The firm focuses on the residential and commercial earthquake markets in earthquake-exposed states such as California, Oregon, Washington and states with exposure to the New Madrid Seismic Zone. It offers property and casualty insurance.

