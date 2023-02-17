WINTON GROUP Ltd Grows Stock Position in Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR)

WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its stake in Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Rating) by 20.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,642 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,871 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Vir Biotechnology were worth $1,111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vir Biotechnology by 127.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Vir Biotechnology by 175.1% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 982 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vir Biotechnology in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vir Biotechnology in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vir Biotechnology in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Vir Biotechnology alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Vir Biotechnology from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley raised Vir Biotechnology from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $18.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their target price on Vir Biotechnology from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vir Biotechnology currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.17.

Vir Biotechnology Trading Down 4.3 %

Insider Activity at Vir Biotechnology

VIR stock opened at $25.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.19. Vir Biotechnology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.05 and a 12-month high of $32.44. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.02.

In related news, Director Vicki L. Sato sold 17,915 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.83, for a total transaction of $462,744.45. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,363,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,210,784.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Vicki L. Sato sold 17,915 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.83, for a total transaction of $462,744.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,363,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,210,784.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Charles Elliott Sigal acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.60 per share, with a total value of $64,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at $64,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,620,926 shares of company stock valued at $44,159,171. Corporate insiders own 22.40% of the company’s stock.

About Vir Biotechnology

(Get Rating)

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a commercial-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops Sotrovimab (VIR-7832), a SARS-CoV-2-neutralizing mAbs to treat and prevent COVID-19 infection under the Xevudy brand; VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; and VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vir Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vir Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.