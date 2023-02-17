WINTON GROUP Ltd Has $1.13 Million Stock Position in Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO)

WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its holdings in Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO – Get Rating) by 22.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,408 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,614 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd owned 0.08% of Vista Outdoor worth $1,129,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vista Outdoor in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of Vista Outdoor in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vista Outdoor by 7,775.0% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vista Outdoor by 27.1% in the 2nd quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 3,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of Vista Outdoor by 1,313.0% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 2,718 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VSTO opened at $27.96 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 2.39. Vista Outdoor Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.97 and a 52-week high of $41.20. The company has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.91.

Vista Outdoor ( NYSE:VSTO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.21. Vista Outdoor had a return on equity of 33.27% and a net margin of 12.63%. The firm had revenue of $754.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $753.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.10 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Vista Outdoor Inc. will post 6.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. MKM Partners reduced their price objective on Vista Outdoor from $54.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. StockNews.com downgraded Vista Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Lake Street Capital cut their target price on Vista Outdoor from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, B. Riley cut their target price on Vista Outdoor from $45.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.67.

Vista Outdoor, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of consumer products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets. It operates through the following segments: Shooting Sports and Outdoor Products. The Shooting Sports segment is comprised of ammunition and hunting & shooting accessories product lines.

