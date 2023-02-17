WINTON GROUP Ltd Has $1.15 Million Position in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK)

WINTON GROUP Ltd reduced its holdings in shares of Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Rating) by 22.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,034 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,182 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Bank OZK were worth $1,149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank OZK during the 2nd quarter worth about $150,000. CX Institutional bought a new position in shares of Bank OZK during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Xponance Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bank OZK by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 13,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Bank OZK during the 2nd quarter worth about $312,000. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Bank OZK by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 30,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,198,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. 76.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:OZK opened at $47.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $5.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 1.41. Bank OZK has a 52 week low of $34.79 and a 52 week high of $49.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $42.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.60.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 17th were paid a $0.34 dividend. This is a positive change from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 13th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. Bank OZK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.96%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on OZK. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Bank OZK to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Bank OZK from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of Bank OZK from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Bank OZK from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Stephens raised their price target on shares of Bank OZK from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Bank OZK currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.56.

Bank OZK engages in the provision of community banking services. The firm offers deposit services such as checking, savings, money market, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts. It also provides loan services including types of real estate, consumer, commercial, industrial, and agricultural loans.

