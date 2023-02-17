WINTON GROUP Ltd Has $1.24 Million Stock Position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

WINTON GROUP Ltd cut its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 84.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,702 shares of the company’s stock after selling 102,678 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $1,236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Angeles Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Laffer Tengler Investments purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

Get iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of BATS:USMV opened at $72.48 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $72.80 and a 200 day moving average of $71.96. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $47.44 and a 12 month high of $55.45.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USMV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.