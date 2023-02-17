WINTON GROUP Ltd Has $1.30 Million Position in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO)

WINTON GROUP Ltd cut its holdings in shares of Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO – Get Rating) by 12.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,769 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,159 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Exponent were worth $1,295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Exponent by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,698,021 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $155,318,000 after acquiring an additional 12,804 shares during the last quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exponent by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 1,394,439 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $122,250,000 after acquiring an additional 53,718 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exponent by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,094,506 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $95,955,000 after acquiring an additional 96,465 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Exponent by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,026,295 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $89,978,000 after buying an additional 12,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Exponent by 30.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 753,957 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $68,964,000 after buying an additional 175,563 shares in the last quarter. 91.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Exponent Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EXPO opened at $105.85 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $101.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.91. Exponent, Inc. has a one year low of $80.97 and a one year high of $112.75. The firm has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.01 and a beta of 0.63.

Exponent Increases Dividend

Exponent ( NASDAQ:EXPO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $112.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.47 million. Exponent had a return on equity of 30.00% and a net margin of 19.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Exponent, Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. This is an increase from Exponent’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. Exponent’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.98%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Harri Kytomaa sold 350 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $37,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,365,748. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Carol Lindstrom sold 1,875 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.59, for a total value of $199,856.25. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,847 shares of the company's stock, valued at $516,641.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 3,575 shares of company stock worth $381,186. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Exponent in a report on Tuesday, November 1st.

Exponent Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Exponent, Inc is an engineering and scientific consulting company, which engages in the provision of engineering, scientific, environmental, and health consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Engineering and Other Scientific and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment include technical consulting in different practices primarily in engineering.

Featured Stories

