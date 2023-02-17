WINTON GROUP Ltd Increases Position in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its stake in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) by 69.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 16,409 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,750 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $1,106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HAS. London Co. of Virginia increased its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 90.6% in the 2nd quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 2,413,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,611,000 after acquiring an additional 1,147,196 shares during the period. Sachem Head Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Hasbro in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,766,000. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in Hasbro by 238.2% during the 2nd quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 833,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,247,000 after buying an additional 587,047 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Hasbro by 81.5% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,187,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,200,000 after buying an additional 533,386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Hasbro during the 2nd quarter worth $28,662,000. 80.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HAS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group dropped their target price on Hasbro from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Hasbro from $74.00 to $66.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Hasbro from $84.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. MKM Partners dropped their target price on Hasbro from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their target price on Hasbro from $113.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.91.

NASDAQ HAS opened at $58.46 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.62, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.74. Hasbro, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.65 and a twelve month high of $105.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $60.90 and a 200 day moving average of $67.20.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 28th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.79%. Hasbro’s payout ratio is 93.96%.

Hasbro, Inc engages in the provision of children and family leisure time products and services with a portfolio of brands and entertainment properties. The firm’s brands of toys include Power Rangers, Magic: The Gathering, Monopoly, My Little Pony, Nerf, Play-Doh and Transformers. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Products, Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming, Entertainment, and Corporate and Other.

