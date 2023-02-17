WINTON GROUP Ltd Increases Stock Position in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) by 43.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,659 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,608 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $1,172,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in AmerisourceBergen in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. raised its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 73.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 38.8% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 409.7% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 316 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

Get AmerisourceBergen alerts:

AmerisourceBergen Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ABC opened at $160.47 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $163.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $154.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.30. The company has a market cap of $32.46 billion, a PE ratio of 19.47, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.53. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 52-week low of $134.70 and a 52-week high of $174.63.

AmerisourceBergen Announces Dividend

AmerisourceBergen ( NYSE:ABC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $62.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.77 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.72% and a return on equity of 597.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.58 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 11.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 27th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th will be issued a $0.485 dividend. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. AmerisourceBergen’s payout ratio is 23.54%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 5,961,534 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.08, for a total value of $984,130,032.72. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 33,659,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,556,457,434.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 5,961,534 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.08, for a total value of $984,130,032.72. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 33,659,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,556,457,434.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 45,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.62, for a total transaction of $7,605,270.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 257,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,724,494.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,029,288 shares of company stock valued at $995,291,216. 20.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ABC has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $184.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Argus increased their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AmerisourceBergen presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.08.

AmerisourceBergen Profile

(Get Rating)

AmerisourceBergen Corp. engages in the provision of pharmaceutical products and business solutions that improve access to care. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Distribution Services and Other segments. The Pharmaceutical Distribution Services segment distributes an offering of brand-name, specialty brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, and long-term care and alternate site pharmacies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AmerisourceBergen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AmerisourceBergen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.