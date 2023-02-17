WINTON GROUP Ltd Increases Stock Position in Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI)

WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its stake in Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI – Get Rating) by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 30,266 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 3,559 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Southside Bancshares were worth $1,070,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Southside Bancshares by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,758,431 shares of the bank’s stock worth $194,286,000 after purchasing an additional 88,082 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Southside Bancshares by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,279,542 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,244,000 after purchasing an additional 50,056 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Southside Bancshares by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,262,771 shares of the bank’s stock worth $51,559,000 after purchasing an additional 12,168 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Southside Bancshares by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 602,085 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $22,530,000 after buying an additional 13,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Southside Bancshares by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 310,051 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,602,000 after buying an additional 6,493 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.13% of the company’s stock.

Southside Bancshares Stock Performance

Southside Bancshares stock opened at $38.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Southside Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.18 and a 1-year high of $43.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 0.55. The company’s 50-day moving average is $36.54 and its 200 day moving average is $36.85.

Southside Bancshares Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 16th will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 15th. Southside Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.81%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on SBSI shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Southside Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Southside Bancshares from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th.

About Southside Bancshares

(Get Rating)

Southside Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals, businesses, municipal entities, and non-profit organizations. It offers checking, saving and retirement accounts, certificate of deposits, debit, credit cards, mobile banking, loans, mortgage and equity lending, identity theft prevention, electronic banking, healthcare banking, and business loans.

Featured Stories

