WINTON GROUP Ltd Invests $1.20 Million in Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV)

WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV – Get Rating) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 92,203 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,203,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VIAV. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Viavi Solutions by 313.1% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,553 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 2,693 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Viavi Solutions by 25.9% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,660 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Viavi Solutions by 37.2% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,584 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 1,244 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Viavi Solutions by 36.6% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,686 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 1,793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in Viavi Solutions during the third quarter worth $121,000. 90.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Viavi Solutions alerts:

Viavi Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of Viavi Solutions stock opened at $11.15 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of 33.79 and a beta of 0.78. Viavi Solutions Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.99 and a 52 week high of $16.90. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.56.

Insider Activity at Viavi Solutions

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In related news, CEO Oleg Khaykin sold 20,357 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.98, for a total value of $223,519.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 992,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,900,131.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, SVP Gary W. Staley sold 13,216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.31, for a total value of $149,472.96. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 107,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,211,481.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Oleg Khaykin sold 20,357 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.98, for a total value of $223,519.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 992,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,900,131.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 87,689 shares of company stock worth $971,962. 1.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Viavi Solutions from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Viavi Solutions from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. StockNews.com raised Viavi Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Viavi Solutions from $14.50 to $13.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Viavi Solutions in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.79.

Viavi Solutions Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Viavi Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions for communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government and avionics. It operates through the following segments: Network Enablement, Service Enablement, and Optical Security and Performance.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIAV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Viavi Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viavi Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.