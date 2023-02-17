WINTON GROUP Ltd Lowers Holdings in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC)

WINTON GROUP Ltd reduced its position in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC – Get Rating) by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,902 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,439 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Agree Realty were worth $1,142,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 4,017 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 140.3% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 76,017 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,482,000 after purchasing an additional 44,388 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH lifted its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 4,614 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Cincinnati Insurance Co. lifted its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 43.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cincinnati Insurance Co. now owns 222,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,003,000 after purchasing an additional 67,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling at Agree Realty

In other news, COO Craig Erlich purchased 4,898 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.25 per share, for a total transaction of $79,592.50. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 4,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,592.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, COO Craig Erlich purchased 4,898 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.25 per share, for a total transaction of $79,592.50. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 4,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,592.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director John Rakolta, Jr. purchased 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $71.38 per share, with a total value of $785,180.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 268,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,188,086.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Agree Realty Stock Performance

Agree Realty Dividend Announcement

Shares of ADC opened at $74.58 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $72.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.82. Agree Realty Co. has a 52-week low of $61.62 and a 52-week high of $80.44. The firm has a market cap of $6.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.75, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. Agree Realty’s payout ratio is 157.38%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho boosted their price target on Agree Realty from $68.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Agree Realty from $76.75 to $77.50 in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Agree Realty from $84.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Raymond James boosted their price target on Agree Realty from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Agree Realty from $77.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.23.

Agree Realty Profile

Agree Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, development, acquisition, and management of retail properties net leased to national tenants. It specializes in acquiring and developing net leased retail properties for retail tenants. The company was founded by Richard Agree in 1971 and is headquartered in Bloomfield Hills, MI.

See Also

