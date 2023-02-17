WINTON GROUP Ltd Lowers Position in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN)

WINTON GROUP Ltd cut its holdings in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) by 25.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,754 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 5,055 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Garmin were worth $1,185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its holdings in Garmin by 1.3% in the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 51,245 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,115,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its holdings in Garmin by 4.9% in the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 2,302,545 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $226,225,000 after purchasing an additional 108,086 shares in the last quarter. South Dakota Investment Council bought a new position in Garmin in the third quarter worth about $104,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Garmin by 2.4% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 113,586 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $9,122,000 after purchasing an additional 2,636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC raised its holdings in Garmin by 189.3% in the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 11,820 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,161,000 after purchasing an additional 7,734 shares in the last quarter. 63.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Garmin in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $97.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Garmin has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.40.

In other news, Director Matthew Munn sold 1,797 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.96, for a total transaction of $167,049.12. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,340 shares in the company, valued at $1,054,166.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 20.34% of the company’s stock.

GRMN opened at $97.15 on Friday. Garmin Ltd. has a 52-week low of $76.37 and a 52-week high of $121.74. The company has a market cap of $18.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $96.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.41.

Garmin Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of navigation, communications and information devices, most of which are enabled by Global Positioning System (GPS) technology. It operates through the following segments: Marine, Outdoor, Fitness, Auto OEM, Consumer Auto, and Aviation.

