WINTON GROUP Ltd Makes New Investment in Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA)

WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 22,513 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,383,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of STRA. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Strategic Education by 3.2% during the first quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 276,273 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $18,339,000 after buying an additional 8,438 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Strategic Education by 3.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 420,922 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $27,940,000 after purchasing an additional 12,646 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Strategic Education by 585.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,295 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Strategic Education by 9.7% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,819 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after buying an additional 1,746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Strategic Education by 16.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,441 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. 95.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of STRA stock opened at $93.46 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.58. Strategic Education, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.01 and a twelve month high of $98.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.50.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on STRA. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Strategic Education from $82.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. StockNews.com raised Strategic Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised Strategic Education from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st.

Strategic Education, Inc engages in the provision of educational services. It operates through the following segments: Strayer University, Capella University, and Non-Degree Programs. The Strayer University segment includes programs offered through the Jack Welch Management Institute. The company was founded in 1892 and is headquartered in Herndon, VA.

