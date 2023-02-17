WINTON GROUP Ltd Purchases Shares of 2,340 Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,340 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,105,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in COST. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its position in Costco Wholesale by 1,050.0% during the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 69 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in Costco Wholesale during the third quarter worth about $40,000. LSV Asset Management bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on COST. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $590.00 to $580.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Costco Wholesale from $490.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Citigroup cut their target price on Costco Wholesale from $545.00 to $530.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Costco Wholesale from $581.00 to $578.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $545.00 to $575.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $554.46.

Insider Transactions at Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Stock Down 1.4 %

In related news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 952 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.00, for a total value of $459,816.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,920 shares in the company, valued at $9,138,360. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 952 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.00, for a total value of $459,816.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,138,360. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP James C. Klauer sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $503.69, for a total transaction of $1,259,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,592,861.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ COST opened at $504.10 on Friday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1 year low of $406.51 and a 1 year high of $612.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $223.68 billion, a PE ratio of 38.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $483.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $500.50.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The retailer reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $54.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.67 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 28.83% and a net margin of 2.55%. On average, research analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.27 EPS for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 3rd will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 2nd. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 27.21%.

About Costco Wholesale

(Get Rating)

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses through wholly owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D. Sinegal and Jeffrey H. Brotman in 1983 and is headquartered in Issaquah, WA.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.