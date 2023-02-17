WINTON GROUP Ltd Purchases Shares of 2,340 Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,340 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,105,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in COST. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its position in Costco Wholesale by 1,050.0% during the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 69 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in Costco Wholesale during the third quarter worth about $40,000. LSV Asset Management bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.03% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on COST. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $590.00 to $580.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Costco Wholesale from $490.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Citigroup cut their target price on Costco Wholesale from $545.00 to $530.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Costco Wholesale from $581.00 to $578.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $545.00 to $575.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $554.46.
Insider Transactions at Costco Wholesale
Costco Wholesale Stock Down 1.4 %
Shares of NASDAQ COST opened at $504.10 on Friday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1 year low of $406.51 and a 1 year high of $612.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $223.68 billion, a PE ratio of 38.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $483.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $500.50.
Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The retailer reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $54.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.67 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 28.83% and a net margin of 2.55%. On average, research analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.27 EPS for the current year.
Costco Wholesale Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 3rd will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 2nd. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 27.21%.
About Costco Wholesale
Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses through wholly owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D. Sinegal and Jeffrey H. Brotman in 1983 and is headquartered in Issaquah, WA.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Costco Wholesale (COST)
- 3 Travel Stocks Unfazed By Recession Fears
- Bloomin’ Brands Blossoms After Raising The Dividend
- Zebra Technologies: A Reversal Is In Play
- Zoetis, Pet-Med Specialist, Double-Digit Earnings Growth Ahead
- The S&P 500: Don’t Trust The Wave Of Bullish Sentiment
Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.