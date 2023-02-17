WINTON GROUP Ltd Reduces Stock Holdings in LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP)

WINTON GROUP Ltd reduced its holdings in LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 122,976 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,395 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in LXP Industrial Trust were worth $1,126,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of LXP Industrial Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $8,498,000. Doheny Asset Management CA acquired a new position in shares of LXP Industrial Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $690,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 266.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 37,246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 27,088 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 104.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 215,536 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,422,000 after purchasing an additional 110,139 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 92.5% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,271,862 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,970,000 after purchasing an additional 1,571,904 shares during the period. 97.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get LXP Industrial Trust alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of LXP Industrial Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, December 30th.

LXP Industrial Trust Price Performance

LXP Industrial Trust Profile

LXP Industrial Trust stock opened at $11.20 on Friday. LXP Industrial Trust has a 52-week low of $8.81 and a 52-week high of $16.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.74, a PEG ratio of 16.15 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

(Get Rating)

LXP Industrial Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in financing, acquisition, and ownership of portfolio of single-tenant commercial properties. It also provides investment advisory and asset management services. The company was founded by E. Robert Roskind in October 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for LXP Industrial Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LXP Industrial Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.