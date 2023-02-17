WINTON GROUP Ltd Sells 15,501 Shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

WINTON GROUP Ltd reduced its stake in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) by 25.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 44,471 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 15,501 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $1,253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 317.9% in the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 1,171,331 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,008,000 after purchasing an additional 891,045 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new stake in CenterPoint Energy during the third quarter valued at about $1,174,000. Greenleaf Trust raised its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 5.8% during the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 24,120 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $680,000 after acquiring an additional 1,330 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 127.3% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 89,092 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,510,000 after acquiring an additional 49,901 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 1.6% during the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 773,886 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $22,667,000 after acquiring an additional 12,299 shares during the period. 90.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CenterPoint Energy alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CNP shares. Guggenheim cut CenterPoint Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $31.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. KeyCorp decreased their price target on CenterPoint Energy from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com cut CenterPoint Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on CenterPoint Energy to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on CenterPoint Energy from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CenterPoint Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.44.

CenterPoint Energy Trading Down 0.3 %

CenterPoint Energy Increases Dividend

CNP opened at $29.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.86. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.03 and a 12 month high of $33.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $30.12 and a 200 day moving average of $30.16.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 16th will be given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. This is a positive change from CenterPoint Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.54%.

CenterPoint Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

CenterPoint Energy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: CenterPoint Energy, Houston Electric, and CERC. The CenterPoint Energy segment consists of electric transmission and distribution services in the Texas gulf coast area in the ERCOT region and electric transmission and distribution services primarily to southwestern Indiana and includes power generation and wholesale power operations in the MISO region.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CenterPoint Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CenterPoint Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.